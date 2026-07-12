Symbolic funeral ceremony for martyred Leader 'Imam Khamenei' held in Bahrain

ABNA24 - The people of Bahrain held symbolic funeral ceremonies for Grand Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, once again declaring their allegiance and steadfastness in support of the late leader.

The Bahrain February 14 Revolution Youth Coalition news website stated that the Al Khalifa government had failed to separate the people of Bahrain from the Axis of Resistance, as millions had participated in mourning ceremonies for the Leader of the oppressed, Seyed Ali Khamenei.

According to the report, despite strict restrictions, travel bans, and threats from the Bahraini authorities, the walls of cities across Bahrain were decorated with mourning slogans, images of the martyred Leader, and graffiti bearing the slogan “Rise for God.”

The report added that, in several cities, residents held symbolic funeral processions, carrying symbolic coffins and banners calling for revenge, while renewing their pledge of loyalty and perseverance in support of the martyred Leader.

Some Bahraini cities also witnessed mourning marches for the late leader, during which demonstrators expressed opposition to the Al Khalifa government’s policies toward Bahrain’s Shia community and its alignment with the U.S.-Israeli actions against Iran.



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