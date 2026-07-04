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Video: News photo clip around the world (June 27 to July 03)

4 July 2026 - 10:32
News ID: 1835105
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (June 27 to July 03)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (June 27 to July 03).

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