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Video: News photo clip around the world (June 06 to 12)

15 June 2026 - 11:12
News ID: 1827271
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (June 06 to 12)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (June 06 to 12).

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