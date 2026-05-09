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Video: News photo clip around the world (May 02 to 08)

9 May 2026 - 10:35
News ID: 1811668
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (May 02 to 08)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (May 02 to 08).

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