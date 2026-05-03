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Video: News photo clip around the world (April 25 to May 01)

3 May 2026 - 12:10
News ID: 1809108
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (April 25 to May 01)

News photo clip around the world (April 25 to May 01).

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