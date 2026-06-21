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Video: News photo clip around the world (June 13 to 19)

21 June 2026 - 10:05
News ID: 1829721
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (June 13 to 19)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (June 13 to 19).

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