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Video: News photo clip around the world (June 20 to 26)

28 June 2026 - 09:17
News ID: 1832425
Source: Abna24
Video: News photo clip around the world (June 20 to 26)

AhlulBayt News Agency: News photo clip around the world (June 20 to 26).

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