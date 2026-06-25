American Veteran: I Am Ready to Be Present on Battlefield Against Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A joint meeting of the International Deputy of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party was held with the presence of international deputies and a special guest of the program, Key Nicholas O'Keefe, a former American analyst and military officer. In this meeting, which was conducted with translation and accompaniment by Dr. Eslamloo from the Ofogh-e No Institute, the history and international activities of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party were explained, and critical perspectives on the structure of the capitalist system, developments in Gaza, and historical facts of the West were discussed and exchanged.

Explanation of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party's Positions and History

Mehdi Tehrani, the International Deputy of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party, welcoming the attendees and members of the Ofogh-e No Institute, elaborated on the history and role of the party in Iran's political sphere. He emphasized in this section that the International Deputy of the Islamic Mo'talefeh Party, in addition to establishing bilateral relations with various parties and currents, is also active as an actor in international organizations.

O'Keefe's Perspectives on the Capitalist System

In his remarks, O'Keefe strongly criticized the structures governing the West, stating, "In countries with a capitalist system, the expansion of the capital market has a direct relationship with warmongering."

Emphasizing the need for honesty in stating facts, he said, "The enemy within is more dangerous than the external enemy, because confronting the external enemy is easier. I consider it my divine duty to speak the truth against the prevailing current."

Al-Aqsa Storm; A Turning Point in Revealing the True Face of the Zionist Regime

Regarding the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7, he stated, "This event was a massive movement on a global scale. Before this date, the extent of aggression and oppression against the women and children of Gaza was not evident. The media sought to portray Hamas as indebted to Israel's financial support through fabrication, while after October 7, the mask was removed from Israel's true face."

This former American officer, referring to the inhumane view of Zionists toward Palestinians, added, "Zionists consider only themselves as human and do not recognize rights for others. If it were not for cyberspace and social networks, the ongoing genocide in Gaza would still remain hidden from the eyes of the world, while today everyone is witnessing these crimes."

Critique of the Holocaust Myth and the Hegemonic Approach of the Media

In the controversial part of his remarks, comparing genocides, he said, "Why is the event between Germany and the Jews in World War II considered genocide, but the Zionist regime's actions in Palestine are not? Hitler was elected to lead Germany based on democratic processes at that time and fulfilled his promises to improve the people's living conditions and combat Jewish influence in Germany's economy."

This former American military officer, claiming that the figure of 6 million killed in the Holocaust is a "myth," said, "Red Cross documents have stated the number of deaths at about 270,000. This myth-making is used to frighten people, and anyone in Europe who tries to make such revelations will see their career ended."

Analysis of the Role of Zionist Lobbies in Global Crises

Continuing his remarks, referring to the economic situation of the United States, he said, "The United States now owes about 33 trillion dollars to the capitalist banking system. The media are under the hegemony of the Jews and have portrayed the Holocaust in such a way that all evil is attributed to Hitler. Also, the events of September 11 were a conspiracy designed by Mossad to open the way for Western powers to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran under that pretext, and by destroying these countries, pave the way for the construction of a 'Greater Israel.'"

Strategic Recommendations to the Islamic Republic of Iran

At the conclusion of this meeting, O'Keefe advised the officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran, saying, "I am unaware of the extent of your weapons reserves, but I think it is sufficient. You must continue to support your proxy groups on the resistance front. I am also with you on this path and am even ready to come to the field so that, through cooperation, we can destroy the Zionist regime; all your efforts must be focused on this goal."

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