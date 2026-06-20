Muharram, shared heritage of all Muslims: Pakistani cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Senator Raja Naser Abbas Jafri, head of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, said, "The month of Muharram is the shared heritage of all Muslims, and love and devotion to Imam Hussein (a.s.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) of the Prophet (p.b.u.h) are part of every Muslim's faith. Therefore, it is the government's responsibility to provide complete security for mourners and all necessary facilities for them."

He added, "Imposing restrictions is a concerning measure, especially against individuals who have always promoted the message of peace, unity, and brotherhood."

Raja Naser emphasized, "Holding gatherings inside private premises does not require obtaining a permit, and there is a clear ruling from the Lahore High Court on this matter. Nevertheless, legal cases are being filed against organizers and sponsors of gatherings, which constitutes a violation of fundamental and religious rights."

He also said, "Following the painful martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei, an unprecedented unity and convergence has taken shape within the Islamic nation, and preserving this unity is a fundamental necessity in the current circumstances."

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