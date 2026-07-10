Video: Imam Sajjad's (a.s.) Warning to Court Scholars

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a cautionary letter addressed to Muhammad ibn Shihab al-Zuhari, Imam Sajjad (a.s.) elucidates the danger of scholars aligning with tyrannical rulers. Criticizing al-Zuhari's proximity to the caliphate's apparatus, the Imam emphasizes that legitimizing oppressors causes doubt among the elite and misleads public opinion—to the extent that a religious scholar unintentionally becomes a bridge for the tyrants to cross and a tool for consolidating their power.