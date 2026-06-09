Trump's Racist Immigration Policies Shatter Somali Referee's Dream of Officiating at World Cup

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Artan was poised to become the first Somali official to referee at a FIFA World Cup. Named CAF Men's Referee of the Year for 2025, he had earned a place among the 52 match officials selected for the tournament. However, after being denied entry into the United States at Miami International Airport, his name was removed from the list of World Cup officials.

U.S. authorities have not publicly disclosed the specific reason for denying Artan entry. Critics note, however, that Somalia is among the countries whose citizens have faced heightened restrictions under immigration measures introduced by the Trump administration. Human rights advocates and policy analysts have long argued that such measures disproportionately affect African and Muslim-majority nations, raising concerns about discrimination and unequal treatment.

Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire expressed deep disappointment over the decision, describing Artan as one of Africa's finest referees who had earned his position through talent, hard work, professionalism, and integrity. He said he still hoped a solution could be found.

Artan responded with restraint, saying that despite the circumstances he remained positive and focused on the next challenges in his refereeing career. He also thanked FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF) for their support.

FIFA confirmed that Artan would not participate in the 2026 World Cup after being denied entry to the United States. The organization emphasized that visa and immigration decisions ultimately rest with the host country's government and are outside FIFA's authority.

For critics, the incident raises broader questions about whether major international sporting events should be affected by restrictive immigration policies. They argue that preventing a highly qualified official from participating because of his nationality undermines the principles of equal opportunity, international cooperation, and the universal spirit of sport.

Supporters of the U.S. government's position, however, maintain that sovereign nations have the right to determine their own immigration and border-security policies, regardless of an individual's professional achievements.

The controversy has therefore become more than a story about one referee. It has evolved into a debate over immigration, fairness, and whether political decisions can inadvertently exclude deserving individuals from the world's biggest sporting stage.