FIFA to Ban Flags of Iran’s Former Monarchy at 2026 World Cup Venues, Report Says

ABNA24 - FIFA plans to prohibit display of flags associated with Iran's former US-backed monarchical regime and related apparel at World Cup stadiums during the 2026 tournament, a report says.

The New York Times carried the report on Tuesday, citing a source familiar with FIFA planning.

The flags to be banned from the venues are associated with the former regime that was deposed during Iran's Islamic Revolution of 1979, following which the country's flags were emblazoned with the Islamic Republic's emblem.

Asked whether such flags or apparel would be permitted in 2026, FIFA referred to Article 3.1.24 of its Stadium Code of Conduct, which bans political, offensive, or discriminatory materials inside venues.

The report said the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FFIRI) had previously submitted a list of demands to FIFA related to Iran’s participation in the tournament, including "respect for the Iranian flag."

FIFA reportedly also intends to allow Palestinian flags inside venues, Palestine being an officially recognized FIFA member association.

On Saturday, FIFA described talks with Iranian football officials as "excellent" and "constructive."

Secretary-General Mattias Grafström held a meeting that day with Mehdi Taj, president of the FFIRI, in Istanbul to discuss preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

"We are working closely together and looking very much forward to welcoming them in the FIFA World Cup," Grafström said.

The meeting came after Taj was reportedly denied entry to Canada for the FIFA Congress in Vancouver because he had completed compulsory military service in the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), which the United States and Canada classify as a "terrorist organization."

Iran prepares to play two group-stage matches at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles and another in Seattle.

According to figures cited by The Times, Iran’s June 15 match against New Zealand in Los Angeles had already sold more than 50,000 tickets by April 10.

Iran is scheduled to face Belgium and Egypt in Group G afterwards.



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