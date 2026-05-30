UNICEF: 11 children martyred or injured every 24 hours in Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Friday that the war and ongoing military escalation in Lebanon have resulted in the killing and injury of a large number of children.

UNICEF stated that that an average of 11 children have been killed or injured every 24 hours over the past week due to ongoing military hostilities.

According to the organization, dozens of child casualties have been recorded in recent days despite international calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

The agency noted that thousands of children are living under displacement and psychological trauma due to the continued bombardment.

UNICEF added that the ongoing military operations have disrupted education and essential services, with several schools being used as shelters for displaced families across different Lebanese regions.

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