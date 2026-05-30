Lebanese Health Ministry: Death Toll Since March 2 Reaches 3,355 Amid 150 New Strikes

ABNA24 - At least 31 people died, and 68 more were injured after Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon during the past day, despite the ceasefire that has been in force since April 17, the country’s health ministry said.

"The overall death toll since the outbreak of the ongoing armed escalation on March 2 has climbed to 3,355, with 10,095 people being injured," it said in a statement posted on its X page.

According to the ministry, at least 150 airstrikes were delivered during the day, targeting the settlements of Ain Qana, Arnoun, Zebdin, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh al-Fawqa, and Sir al-Gharbiyeh.

Rescue and clear-up operations continue, so the number of casualties may go further up by the end of the day, it added.



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