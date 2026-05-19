Pakistan-Qatar Discusses Peaceful Resolution of Iran-US Conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.

According to details, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke this evening with His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar.

During the conversation, the two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation and the evolving situation in the Middle East, with particular emphasis on the ongoing peace efforts led by Pakistan.

The Prime Minister expressed his sincere gratitude to Qatar for supporting Pakistan’s peace initiative and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continuing its efforts for a peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Both leaders stressed the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, avoiding further escalation, and continuing international efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the region.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his best wishes to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.