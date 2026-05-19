“In Memory of Martyred Leader” Conference Held in Lahore

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A conference titled “In Memory of the Martyred Leader” was held in Lahore, Pakistan, with the participation of a large number of religious scholars, intellectuals, political figures, and members of various religious organizations.

Speakers at the event emphasized the importance of resistance, the culture of martyrdom, and the need for unity within the Muslim Ummah amid ongoing regional challenges.

The memorial conference was organized by the Lahore chapter of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, Punjab, in collaboration with Khana-e-Farhang of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iranian Cultural Center), Lahore, and took place at the National Center in Lahore.

Participants paid tribute to the Martyred Leader, Islamic unity, and the spirit of Islamic resistance, with the gathering marked by strong religious enthusiasm and solidarity.