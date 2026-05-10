Oman's Grand Mufti Calls on All Muslims to Unite Against Aggression on Gaza, Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of Oman called on all Muslims to unite and confront the aggression against Gaza and Iran.

Ahmad bin Hamad al-Khalili, the Grand Mufti of Oman, posted a message on the X on Saturday, "We strongly condemn the Zionist regime's cruel aggression against the land of Gaza and its people, and we express our sympathy to the victims of these incidents."

He continued: "All Muslims must stand united and together in the face of aggression in Gaza, Iran, or any other part of the world; because the Islamic Ummah is a single Ummah and must show this unity in solidarity, helping the rightness, and confronting falsehood."

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