Colombian Muslim Couple Declares Loyalty to Resistance Front, Holds Iran and Palestine Flags

According to the AhlulBayt (a.s.) International News Agency (ABNA) – A Colombian Muslim couple, holding the flags of Iran and Palestine, declared their affection and loyalty to the Resistance Front and sent this photo to ABNA News Agency.

Concurrent with the beginning of the Third Imposed War, many people around the world have expressed their hatred for this brutal aggression by showing their affection for Iran, and have praised the resistance and victories of the Iranian people.

Furthermore, anti-American marches are also taking place in various countries with the participation of freedom-seeking people around the world.

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