England's Stafford approves mosque and community centre plans

AhlulBayt News Agency: Plans to convert a vacant industrial building in Stafford, England, into a mosque and community centre have been approved. The Stafford Muslim Community Centre submitted the proposal to repurpose the site on Sandyford Street as a place of worship and community facility.

The project received 39 letters of support but also faced 42 objections, mainly concerning parking and flooding. However, Stafford Borough Council’s planning committee voted in favour of the application, noting that both highways and flood risk officers had raised no objections.

The approved plans include extending the existing building to create new entrances and constructing a single-storey outbuilding to serve as a mortuary. The main facility will feature multi-purpose prayer halls, classrooms, a kitchen, and office space.

Vehicular access will be provided through two existing entrances on Sandyford Street, with a car park offering 48 spaces. Objector Ian Carr expressed concerns that visitors unfamiliar with Stafford might park on nearby streets, worsening congestion.

He argued: “People coming into Stafford for the prayer centre will park wherever they find space, especially where there are no restrictions. If they park in front of residents’ homes to avoid paying for parking, that creates problems.”

He added: “Sandyford Street itself has no parking restrictions, but it is already heavily used. Cars often park on pavements, forcing families with pushchairs and people using mobility scooters into the road.”

Despite these concerns, highways officers deemed the on-site parking provision adequate and raised no objections, subject to conditions. Flood risk officers also did not oppose the plan, stating that although the site is at risk of flooding, the proposed use is considered ‘less vulnerable’ and mitigation measures have been included.

