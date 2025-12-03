Baku Conference to Launch Islamic AI Index

AhlulBayt News Agency: During the Baku conference, a document titled “Islamic World Artificial Intelligence Index”—designed to scientifically evaluate AI development trends—will be unveiled for the first time.



The upcoming event will host Dr. Salem bin Mohammed Al-Malik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), along with Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Supreme Chairman of the Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation in the UAE.

The conference seeks to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence across the Islamic world and to address the ethical, social, and economic implications of AI.

Approximately 150 participants, including education ministers from 10 ICESCO member states, international experts, and government officials, are expected to attend. The program will also feature discussions on the role of AI in education systems, concluding with a final statement on “Developing the Artificial Intelligence Index among ICESCO member states.”

