Shia and Sunni urged to pursue brotherhood, unity under Leader’s guidance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts emphasized the importance of Sunni participation alongside their Shia brothers in political, cultural, and social affairs, noting that such cooperation strengthens unity, rapprochement, solidarity, and coexistence, while creating conditions for growth among all monotheistic religions.



Ayatollah Ahmad Beheshti stressed that followers of Islamic schools must rally around pure Muhammadan Islam, describing unity as an unavoidable necessity that can be reinforced through piety and worship.



He warned that without piety, monotheism, and devotion, unity would be weakened, leaving Muslims vulnerable to enemy exploitation and deepening divisions.



He added that true unity must be strengthened by adhering to divine commands and seeking God’s satisfaction.



“With over a billion Muslims worldwide”, he said, “the Islamic Ummah requires a stronger approach to unity.”



“Governance”, he noted, “should treat all sects equally in social, economic, and political matters, affirming that “state and nation are one.”



Ayatollah Beheshti further stated that unity distances enemies and ensures security and peace for nations.



He explained that the Ummah will succeed and stand firmly against adversaries only when a single voice emerges from within the country and across the Islamic world.



Highlighting the role of Sunnis alongside Shias in all spheres, he reiterated that such cooperation fosters unity and coexistence, benefiting all sects and monotheistic faiths.

The Iranian university professor pointed out that Imam Ali, the first Shia Imam, followed principles that rejected discrimination between Sunnis, Shias, and others noting that the Islamic Revolution of Iran triumphed with this very approach.



In conclusion, Ayatollah Beheshti stressed that this spirit prevails in the country’s seminaries, where senior clerics and the leadership adopt a brotherly rather than competitive outlook.



He urged Sunnis and Shias, both inside and outside Iran, to maintain a fraternal attitude toward each other, saying that brotherly ethics attract hearts and prevent harm to Islam.



/129