Advocacy Center Condemns Israeli Blackmail Tactics Against Palestinian Detainees

25 November 2025 - 09:51
Source: Palestine Info
The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy accused Israel of using nurse Tasneem al-Hems as leverage to pressure her detained father, Dr. Marwan al-Hems, into confessions. Both were kidnapped months apart and are believed to be held in Israeli detention centers.

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Center for Prisoners’ Advocacy (PCPA) accused the Israeli occupation army of exploiting prisoner Tasneem al-Hems, a nurse, as a tool of pressure and blackmail to force her detained father, Dr. Marwan al-Hems, into making confessions that serve its narrative.

In a statement issued Monday, PCPA said that using detainees as bargaining chips reflects the moral decay and corruption deeply rooted within Israel’s security, military, and political institutions.

The center explained that Israeli-backed militias kidnapped 22-year-old nurse Tasneem in early October while she was on duty at a medical point in Khan Yunis. Months earlier, her father, a respected doctor and health official, had also been kidnapped while visiting a field hospital. Both are believed to be held in Israeli detention centers.

PCPA urged international organizations to intervene, determine the whereabouts of Tasneem and her father, and press for their immediate release.

