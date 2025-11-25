Israeli Forces Escalate Arrests of Palestinian Women Over Social Media Posts

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Palestinian Center for Prisoner Advocacy reported that Israeli occupation forces have sharply escalated arrests of Palestinian women and girls in recent weeks, using vague accusations of “social media incitement” to silence voices opposing Israeli crimes.

According to the center, more than 600 women have been detained since the start of the Gaza war. Currently, 48 women remain in Israeli prisons, with over 40 of them accused of digital incitement. Twelve are held under administrative detention without trial.

The center noted that those arrested include mothers of martyrs, social activists, and university students. Posts documenting Israeli crimes or images of martyrs have been used by authorities as grounds for labeling content as “incitement.”

The arrests were carried out during violent nighttime raids involving home invasions, property destruction, handcuffing, blindfolding, and transporting detainees in degrading conditions aboard military vehicles.

The statement revealed that female prisoners in Damon Prison endure harsh conditions, including food deprivation, constant camera surveillance, medical neglect, humiliating security inspections, and violent assaults by special units involving beatings, gas spraying, shackling, and filming.

The center also confirmed the arrest of several underage girls on similar charges, including Sally Sadaqa, Hanaa Hammad, and Tahani Abu Samhan, who gave birth while in detention. It further highlighted the case of Fidaa Assaf, a cancer patient denied proper treatment.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Defense Center stressed that these violations represent a dangerous escalation in targeting women and girls as part of the broader campaign of extermination against the Palestinian people. Such practices blatantly violate international laws protecting women during conflict.

The center called for the immediate release of all female detainees and an end to arrests based on personal opinions or digital activity. It urged international institutions to assume responsibility and hold Israel accountable for systematic abuses against Palestinian women.

