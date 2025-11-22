Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian Citizen in South of Khan Yunis Amid Ceasefire Violations

AhlulBayt News Agency: A Palestinian citizen was martyred by Israeli occupation forces on Friday morning amid ongoing airstrikes, artillery shelling, gunfire, and demolitions, marking fresh violations of the ceasefire.

A medical source confirmed that Bilal Washah was shot dead by Israeli forces outside the “yellow line” south of Khan Yunis on Friday morning.

Israeli forces also carried out demolition operations targeting residential buildings east of Khan Yunis early Friday.

Local sources reported a large-scale demolition campaign by Israeli forces within the yellow line in eastern Gaza City.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched an airstrike east of Gaza City, while Israeli naval boats opened fire on the coast of Rafah in southern Gaza.

Israeli tanks additionally opened fire within the yellow line south of Khan Yunis.

Fresh airstrikes were also carried out by Israeli aircraft on areas east of Khan Yunis.

According to local sources, Israeli military vehicles opened fire east of Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza.

Separately, Israeli forces claimed to have targeted five resistance fighters after they emerged from a tunnel in Rafah, though no Palestinian confirmation was issued.

Since the ceasefire began on October 10, 2025, the Israeli occupation has committed hundreds of violations, resulting in 313 martyrs and 760 injured.

