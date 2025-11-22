Gaza Health Chief Warns of Total System Collapse

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dr. Munir Al-Bursh, Director General of Gaza’s Ministry of Health, described a devastating healthcare reality weeks after the war ended, stressing that the medical system is barely functioning and patients are dying while awaiting treatment.

Al-Bursh explained that what remains of Gaza’s health system no longer resembles a functioning structure. Destroyed hospitals and unequipped operating rooms reflect the depth of the collapse.

He characterized the situation as a “collapsed infrastructure,” lacking even the most basic supplies.

Speaking during the “Humanitarian Window from Gaza” program, Al-Bursh revealed that shortages in essential medications have reached 84%, while emergency drug stocks have dropped to zero for 40% of items—an unprecedented situation in Gaza’s history. Medical supplies overall face a 71% shortage.

He confirmed that medical gauze is unavailable and IV solutions will last only a few weeks. Hospitals are struggling to provide even basic care, while fuel and communication outages have nearly shut down laboratories.

Al-Bursh noted that the Ministry of Health receives only two of the five aid trucks entering Gaza weekly, with the rest distributed to international organizations. He said this amount “means nothing” compared to the massive needs.

Cancer medication shortages have reached 71%, and 90% of orthopedic surgery supplies are missing. Thousands of wounded patients are forced to seek treatment abroad due to the lack of stabilizers and basic surgical tools.

He highlighted alarming statistics, including that 82% of infants under one year old suffer from anemia, underscoring the humanitarian catastrophe and contradicting Israel’s narrative about nutrition.

Al-Bursh reported more than 18,000 requests for medical treatment abroad, including 7,000 wounded, 5,000 children, cancer patients, and urgent surgical cases. With the border closed, patient conditions continue to worsen.

He warned of Israel’s misleading portrayal of the situation, allowing consumer goods in while blocking critical medical equipment, thereby deepening the crisis.

Al-Bursh outlined the Health Ministry’s priorities: securing surgical and emergency medications, which face a 54% shortage, and medical equipment, where shortages reach 71%. He emphasized the urgent need for field hospitals and spare parts to repair broken machines.

He asserted that Gaza’s medical staff are capable of reviving the health system once supplies are available and crossings reopen, citing their ability to operate during the war despite electricity outages and extreme shortages.

Regarding recovery, he stressed that reopening crossings and ensuring the flow of medicine, fuel, and medical devices is essential. Otherwise, death becomes the “easiest option” for patients.

Al-Bursh revealed that 1,000 patients have died while waiting for transfer abroad despite completing all procedures, calling this one of the most alarming signs of Gaza’s health collapse.

He also reported 6,000 amputation cases requiring rehabilitation, prosthetics, and wheelchairs, amid a near-total absence of resources. He added that psychological trauma worsens suffering, and even basic painkillers are unavailable.

Al-Bursh concluded by affirming that Gaza is facing a total health system collapse, and saving it depends on reopening crossings and allowing medical aid to flow, as patients edge closer to death each day.

