Damascus Alawites on verge of forced displacement; threat of demolition of houses in Al-Sumaria neighborhood

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) announced on Sunday that armed groups affiliated with the Syrian Transitional Government have sharply increased their pressure on Alawite neighborhoods in Damascus, and in the latest move, they have given residents of the al-Sumaria neighborhood a 24-hour deadline to evacuate their homes.

According to Al-Akhbar, Abu Hudhaifa, the security official in the area, personally came to the al-Sumaria neighborhood and verbally announced to residents that the houses marked in green on the maps must be completely evacuated within the next 24 hours. He also threatened that if the order is not carried out, the demolition of these houses will begin “in the coming hours.”

Residents of the neighborhood described the order as a “direct threat of forced displacement” and accused the institutions governing the area of ​​trying to empty the capital of the Alawite population and impose systematic demographic changes by creating daily security and livelihood pressures.

This is not the first time that the Al-Sumaria neighborhood has been targeted by restrictive measures. Previously, armed groups had built a separation wall around the neighborhood, which severely disrupted the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, effectively turning Al-Sumaria into a closed and isolated area. Residents at the time also saw this as a clear attempt to force them to leave the neighborhood.

As of the time of publication, there has been no official response from the Syrian transitional government or international institutions to this new threat. The situation in Al-Sumaria remains tense, with many Alawite families living in fear of a repeat of the forced displacement scenario.

