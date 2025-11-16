Iran’s representative in India condemns seadly Delhi terror attack

AhlulBayt News Agency: Hojatoleslam Abdul Majeed Hakimollahi, the Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India, has strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Delhi, expressing deep sorrow over the loss of innocent lives and extending heartfelt condolences to the Indian nation.

In his statement, Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi said the news of the deadly incident — which resulted in multiple casualties and injuries — brought “deep grief and pain.”

“Terrorist acts are an unforgivable crime and stand in clear violation of humanitarian principles, human rights values, and international legal norms,” he emphasized.

Reiterating Iran’s firm and consistent stance against all forms of terrorism and violence, he called for enhanced international cooperation to prevent such attacks and to pursue and punish those responsible for planning, supporting, or carrying out these inhumane acts.

Hojatoleslam Hakimollahi conveyed his sincere condolences to the government and people of India, particularly the bereaved families, and prayed for mercy for the deceased, patience for their families, and a swift recovery for the wounded.

He concluded by expressing hope that, with God’s grace, peace, security, and stability will continue to prevail throughout India.

....................

End/ 257