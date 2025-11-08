Two-Day ‘Jashn-e-Wela and Webinar’ Begins Today at Tanzeemul Makatib, Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency: On the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Imam Zainul Abideen (A.S) and the foundation day of Tanzeemul Makatib, a two-day program titled “Jashn-e-Wela and Webinar” is being organized under the auspices of Tanzeemul Makatib on November 8 and 9, 2025, at the Tanzeemul Makatib campus, Goel Ganj, Lucknow.

The event will focus on the life, mission, and contributions of Imam Sajjad (A.S.) in spreading the message of Islam, highlighting his religious movement and its lasting impact.

Sessions will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon and from 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM in the evening.

The chief guest of the program will be Ayatollah Abdul Hamid Hakim Ilahi, the Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India. Prominent Ulema and Khateebs will also address the gathering on this occasion.