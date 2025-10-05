Thousands Join Jamaat-e-Islami Gaza March in Lahore, Slam Israel's Brutality and Muslim World's Silence

AhlulBayt News Agency: Jamaat-e-Islami's leader, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, said that Gaza has turned into a sea of blood in just two years. Muslims have faced genocide there. He called the silence of the Muslim world a big question mark.

The march included leaders like Hafiz Naeem -ur Rehman, Deputy Leader Liaquat Baloch, Lahore chapter head Ziauddin Ansari, and others.

In his speech, Hafiz Naeem -ur Rehman said Palestine has been under Israeli bombings for two years. Gaza is now a pile of ruins. Humanity is in pain, but the Muslim community stays quiet.

Deputy Leader Liaquat Baloch said Israel's existence is not right. It cannot be accepted. He added that talks about recognizing Israel are happening in our assemblies. Our leaders are changing their views on Israel just to please Trump.

Liaquat Baloch made it clear: The nation will never forgive those who recognize Israel. He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah left a clear policy. Pakistan's home and foreign policy is firm—Israel is an illegal state and can never be recognized in any way.

Lahore chapter head Ziauddin Ansari said the darkness of oppression will soon end. The day is near when Palestine will become a free country. Its oppressed people will breathe in open skies.

Many children and women also joined the march. They showed strong support for the suffering people of Palestine.