Prayer of Imam Hassan Al-Askari

It is a 4 Raka't Prayer (SALAT)...



(a) In first raka't, recitation of surah Faatih'ah, recite surah Zilzaal 15 times.



(b) In second raka't, after surah Faatih'ah, recite surah Ikhlaas 15 times.



(c) After Salaam recite the following Dua:



ENGLISH TRANSLATION:



O Allah send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Mohammad.



In the name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful.



O my Allah!



I beseech Thee, because (all) praise is for Thee,



There is no God except Thou, the ever Foremost First, before all things, and Thou art Ever living Everlasting,



There is no God except Thou, nothing can sneak away from Thee, Thou, at all times exercises universal authority.



There is no God except Thou, Creator of that which is seen, & that which is not seen, fully aware of all things, not needing any source of information.



I beseech Thee, in the name of the benefits Thou distributes freely, & the bounties Thou bestow generously, (referring to the fact that) certainly Thou art Allah, the One & the Only Lord,



There is no God except Thou, the Beneficent, the Merciful.



And I Beseech Thee, (with sure belief that) Thou art Allah, There is no God except Thou, the Single Unique, the One & Ever-Independent, Who gives birth to no one, nor anyone gave birth to Him & there is none comparable (or like) unto Him



And I beseech Thee, (with sure belief that), There is no God except Thou, The Subtle, The All Aware, Vigilant and Enduring over every soul, so that it earns the daily bread & gather knowledge, the Preserver, the Protector.



And I beseech Thee, (with sure belief that) Thou art Allah, the Ever-Foremost, before existence of all things, The Ever-Lasting, after all things disappear, who penetrates the heart of everything, the Punisher, the Rewarder, the Wise, the All-Knowing.



And I beseech Thee, (with sure belief that), Thou art Allah, there is no God except Thou, the Ever-living, the Ever-Lasting, the Cause, the Inheritance, the Compassionate, the Benefactor, Creator of the heavens & the earth, the Majestic Lord, the Loving Lord,



The Generous Lord,



The Honorable Lord,



The Sovereign Lord,



There is no God except Thou, Thy wisdom surrounds everything, & keeps count of all things,



Send blessings on Mohammed & on the children of Mohammed.







