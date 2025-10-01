Wisdom by Imam Al-Askari

The following are edited quotes by Imam Hassan Al-Askari (a.s.)



1- Do not dispute (with others) or else you will lose grace and do not joke (with everyone) or else you will be disrespected.



2- People are of different classes: some are the discerning on a way of salvation; they are holding fast to the right and clinging to the branch of the origin; they are neither doubtful not suspicious; they do not consider a shelter other than me. Some are those who have not received the right from its very people; they are like those who embarked on a ship; they ripple when the sea is wavy and calm down when the sea is calm. Some are those who are dominated by Satan; their one and only job is to refute the people of the right and substitute the wrong for the right out of envy. Hence, leave those who went astray to the right and left.



3- When a shepherd wants to gather the hoard, he will not need to exert efforts for so.



4- Within the unforgivable sins are the sins whose committers wish if they would not commit anything else.



5- The hate of the sinful to the pious is an advantage for the pious. The hate of the pious to the sinful is debasement for the sinful.



6- To greet everyone you pass by and to sit in a place other than the first class of a session are signs of modesty.



7- Reasonless laughter is a sign of ignorance.



8- Within the misfortunes that deal a death blow is the neighbor who overshadows any good feature that he notices and propagandizes any defect that he notices.



9- I command you to fear Allah, show piety to your religion, work hard for Allah's sake, tell truths only, return the deposits to their owners whether they are pious or sinful, prostrate yourselves before Allah for a long time, and treat your neighbors courteously. These are the matters that Mohammad (p.) brought. Offer prayers in the middle of your folks, attend their funeral ceremonies, visit their ill ones, and fulfill their rights. I am pleased if people point to you and say "this is Shite", when you behave piously, tell truths only, return the deposits to their owners, and conduct courteously with people. Fear Allah, be good (examples) and do not be evil. Attract people's fondness of us and save us from every awful character, for we are surely the people of every good thing that is said about us, but we are definitely not the owners of any evil thing that is imputed to us. We enjoy a (distinctive) right in the Book of Allah, a relation (of kinship) to the Messenger of Allah, and a purification whose source is Allah. Only the liars claim of enjoying our distinctive features.



10- Refer to Allah very much, refer to death, recite the Quran, and bless the Prophet (p.). A single blessing of the Prophet (p.) is ten advantages. Retain the matter of which I have commanded you. Allah keeps you under His supervision.



11- Very much offering of prayers and fasting is not the worship; the very worship is the very much pondering over the affairs of Allah.



12- The worst servants of Allah are the hypocrites; they praise their present friends and backbite the absent; they envy them for obtaining graces and disappoint them when they suffer a misfortune.



13- Anger is the key to every evil.



14- The most pious of people is he who stops at suspicious matters. The best worshipper is he who performs the obligatory religious affairs duly. The most abstinent of people is he who abandons the unlawful. The most hard-working of people is he who deserts sins.



15- You are plunging into decreased deadlines and limited days. He who sows good will harvest delight and he who sows evil will harvest regret. Each cultivator will gain only what he has cultivated. The slow will not gain but his own share. The acquisitive will not catch that which is not his. The source of every advantage is Allah, and the actual protector from every evil is Allah, too.



16- The powerful will be definitely humiliated if he ignores what is right and the humble will be definitely valued if he adheres himself to it.



17- To show happiness before the grieved is not a sign of good manners.



18- Everything that you dislike your life if you lose it is surely preferred to your life, and everything that you desire for death if it befalls you is surely eviler than death.



19- Modesty is an unenviable favor.



20- Those who advice their friend secretly are respecting them and those who advise them openly are humiliating them.



21- Allah's favors encompass every misfortune.



/129