Short Maxims of Imam Hasan al-Askari

1- Do not dispute (with others) lest you will lose splendor and do not joke (with everyone) lest you will be disrespected.



2- As for those who accept to sit in a place other than the first row of a session, Allah and His angels will bless them until they leave that session.



3- Imam Hasan al-Askari(A.S.) answer the man who asked him a miracle or a proof of Imamat: The punishment will be doubled for those who refuted the miracle or proof of Imamat after it had been presented to them according to their demand. He who shows patience will be supplied with the support of Allah. People are accustomed to publicize false missives that they themselves forge. We supplicate to Allah for guiding us (to the right). Matters are either submission or destruction. The end results of everything belong to Allah.



4- Imam al-Askari(A.S.) answered the man who reported to him the disagreement of Shias: Allah has addressed to the intelligent exclusively. People are of different classes: some are the discerning on a way of salvation; they are holding fast to the right and clinging to the branch of the origin; they are neither doubtful not suspicious; they do not consider a shelter other than me. Some are those who have not received the right from its very people; they are like those who embarked on a ship; they ripple when the sea is wavy and calm down when the sea is calm. Some are those who are dominated by the Shaitan; their one and only job is to refute the people of the right and substitute the wrong for the right out of envy. Hence, leave those who went astray to the right and left. When a shepherd wants to gather the hoard, he will not need to exert efforts for so. Beware of divulging our secrets and seeking power, for these two things drive into perdition.



5- Within the unforgivable sins are the sins whose committers wish if they would not commit anything else." Imam al-Askari(A.S.) then said: "Polytheism of people is more hidden that the creeping of ants on a black piece of cloth in a gloomy night.



6- "Bismillah ar Rahman ir Rahim -- in the Name of Allah the Beneficent the Merciful-" is as near to the Great Name (of Allah) as the iris to the white of the eye.



7- In the time of Imam al-Hasan Askari(A.S.), some of the Shias disagreed about his Imamat; therefore the following message was publicized carrying his signature: No one of my fathers suffered the (affliction of the) disagreement of such a group like I did. If this matter of Imamat that you have believed in and embraced is temporary, then I doubt it. If it is as permanent as the affairs of Allah, then what is the meaning of this doubt?



8- The mutual love of the pious. The hate of the sinful to the pious is an advantage for the pious. The hate of the pious to the sinful is debasement for the sinful.



9- To greet everyone you pass by and to sit in a place other than the first class of a session are signs of modesty.



10- Reasonless laughter is a sign of ignorance.



11- Within the misfortunes that deal a death blow is the neighbor who overshadows any good feature that he notices and propagandizes any defect that he notices.



12- Imam al-Askari(A.S.) said to his adherents (Shias) I command you to fear Allah, show piety to your religion, work hard for Allah"s sake, tell truths only, return the deposits to their owners whether they are pious or sinful, prostrate yourselve before Allah for a long time, and treat your neighbors courteously. These are the matters that Mohammaed(S.A.W.) brought. Offer prayers in the middle of your folks, attend their funeral ceremonies, visit their ill ones, and fulfill their rights. I am pleased if people point to you and say "this is Shi"ite", when you behave piously, tell truths only, return the deposits to their owners, and condutct courteously with people. Fear Allah, be good (examples) and do not be evil. Attract people"s fondness of us and save us from every awful character, for we are surely the people of every good thing that is said about us, but we are definitely not the owners of any evil thing that is imputed to us. We enjoy a (distinctive) right in the Book of Allah, a relation (of kinship) to the Messenger of Allah, and a purification whose source is Allah. Only can the liars claim of enjoying our distinctive features. Refer to Allah very much, refer to death, recite the Quran, and bless the Prophet(S.A.W.). A single blessing of the Prophet(S.A.W.) is ten advantages. Retain the matter of which I have commanded you. Allah keep you under His supervision. Peace be upon you.



13- Very much offering of prayers and fasting is not the worship; the very worship is the very much pondering over the affairs of Allah.



14- The worst servants - of Allah - are those who are two-faced and two-tongued; they praise their present friends and backbite the absent; they envy them for obtaining graces and disappoint them when they suffer a misfortune.



15- Anger is the key to every evil.



16- In 260 A.H. Imam al-Askari(A.S.) said to his adherents: We have previously ordered you to put the rings in your right hands when we were among you. Now, because you will no longer meet us (normally), we order you to put your rings in your left hands until Allah make your, as well as our, Question prevalent. This is surely the best proof through which you can prove your being loyal to our leadership; i,e. the leadership of the Prophet"s family. All the attendants took their rings out of their right hands to put them in the left. The Imam(A.S.) then ordered: Convey this commandment to all of our adherents -Shias.



17- The least comfortable of people is the spiteful.



18- The most pious of people is he who stops at suspicious matters. The best worshipper is he who performs the obligatory religious affairs duly. The most abstinent of people is he who abandons the unlawful. The most hard-working of people is he who deserts sins.



19- You are plunging into decreased deadlines and limited days. He who sows good will harvest delight and he who sows evil will harvest regret. Each cultivator will gain only what he has cultivated. The slow will not gain but his own share. The acquisitive will not catch that which is not his. The source of every advantage is Allah, and the actual protector from every evil is Allah, too.



20- The faithful believer is a blessing for the believers and a claim against he disbelievers.



21- The heart of the foolish is in his mouth and the mouth of the wise is in his heart.



22- The guaranteed sustenance should not engage you from the ordained deed.



23- The excessiveness of the (ritual) ablution is as same as defect.



24- The powerful will be definitely humiliated if he ignores the right and the humble will be definitely valued if he takes in it.



25- Fatigue is the friend of the ignorant.



26- Nothing is above two characters: believing in Allah and benefiting the friends.



27- The babies who dare their fathers will surely treat them impiously when they attain maturity.



28- To show happiness before the grieved is not a sign of good mannerism.



29- Everything that you dislike your life if you lose it is surely preferred to your life, and everything that you desire for death if it befalls you is surely eviler than death.



30- To educate an ignorant and to prevent a habit are two impossible actions.



31- Modesty is an unenviable favor.



32- Do not bestow upon anyone with matters that are difficult for him.



33- Those who advice their friend secretly are respecting them, and those who advice them openly are humiliating them.



34- Allah"s favors encompass every misfortune.



35- It is so ugly for a believer to follow a passion that causes him humiliation.



36. “If fate is inevitable, then what for is the supplication (of man to other than Allah)?”



38. “The heart of a fool is in his mouth, and the mouth of a wise man is in his heart.”



41. “The most pious of people is he who refrains before suspicion. The most worshipping of people is he who keeps on obligations. The most ascetic one is he who refrains from unlawful things. The best mujtahid is he who refrains from sins.”



43. “He, who exceeds in something, is like one who lacks that thing.”



44. “Whenever a mighty one gives up the truth, he becomes low, and whenever a low one keeps to it, he becomes mighty.”



45. “The friend of an ignorant is always tired.”



46. “There are two qualities that no quality is over them; the faith in Allah and the serving of brothers.”



47. “The daring of a child in childhood before father makes him undutiful in adulthood.”



48. “It is not from politeness to show joy before a distressed person.”



49. “Better than life is that which if you lose, you shall hate life, and worse than death is that which if comes to you, you shall love death.”



50. “Taming an ignorant and preventing a habitual from his habits are as a miracle.”



51. “Humbleness is a blessing that is not envied.”



52. “Do not be generous to someone with what may be heavy to him!”1



53. “He, who advises his brother secretly, does him good, and he, who advises him openly, does him wrong.”



54. “How bad from a faithful it is when he has a desire that degrades him.”



55. “It suffices you to be polite that you avoid what you hate in others.”



56. “Beware of every silent, intelligent one!”



57. “If all people of this world are intelligent, the world would be ruined.”



58. “The weakest of enemies in cunning, is he who shows his enmity.”



59. “The best of your brothers is he who forgets your wrong against him, and remembers your kindness to him.”



60. “Good figure is apparent beauty, and good mind is hidden beauty.”



61. “He, who is friendly with Allah, feels aversion towards people.”



62. “He, who does not regard people, does not regard Allah.”



63. “Vices have been put in a house whose key is lying.”



64. “When hearts are active, put into them, and when they detest, farewell them!”



65. “Following after one whom you hope is better than remaining with one whom you do not feel safe from his evil.”



66. “Ignorance is an enemy and discernment is authority, and he, whom patience does not make suffer agonies of anger, shall not feel the ease of heart.”



67. “The gift of a generous one makes you beloved to him, and the gift of a mean one makes you low to him.”



68. “Whoever piety is his habit and virtues are his garments shall win on his enemies by good praise, and shall be fortified against defects by good mention.”



69. “He, who praises an undeserving one, becomes as accused.”



70. “No one knows (the reality of) a blessing except the grateful, and no one is grateful to a blessing except the knowing.”



71. “Staying up makes sleep more pleasant, and hunger makes food more delicious.”



72. “Getting to Allah the Almighty is a travel that is not achieved except by riding the night.”2



73. “He, who does not know how to prevent, does not know how to give.”



74. He said to al-Mutawakkil, the Abbasid caliph, “Do not expect good will from one whom you have offended, or loyalty from one whom you have betrayed, or sincerity from one whom you have suspected, because the hearts of others towards you are like your heart towards them.”



76. “The speech of Allah has preference to all speech as His preference to His creation, and our speech has preference to the speech of people as our preference to them.”



77. “It is from humbleness to greet everyone you pass by, and to sit in other than the distinctive place in a meeting.”



78. “The worthiest people of (your) love are those who comfort you.”



79. “From the disasters that break one’s back is a neighbor who if sees a good deed, he puts it out and if sees a bad deed, he spreads it.”



80. “(In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful) is closer to the greatest Name of Allah than the iris of the eye to its white.”



81. “Do not dispute with others so that your gravity goes away, and do not joke so that it is dared against you.”



82. “Whoever is satisfied to sit in other than the distinctive place in a meeting, Allah and His angels send blessings on him until he leaves the meeting.”



83. “Polytheism in people is hidden more than the creeping of ants on a black cloth in a dark night.”



84. “Hearts have ideas from fancy, while minds shake and get more knowledge out of experiments, and taking lessons leads to reasonability.”



85. “Predominant fates are not resisted by struggle, and determined livelihoods are not gained by greediness and requesting…submit yourself to fates and know that you shall not get except what has been determined for you.”