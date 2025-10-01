Ziyaraat Imam Hassan Al-Askari

It is recommended to be read on Thursdays.



O Allah! Send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad.



In the name of Allah, the Beneficent, the Merciful.



Peace be on you, O intimate friend of Allah Peace be on you, O the decisive argument of Allah, sincerely attached to Him Peace be on you, O Guide Leader of the faithfuls inheritor of the Messengers, clear convincing sign of the Lord of the worlds, blessings of Allah be on you, and on your pure and pious children O Mawlaa, O Abaa Muhammad, Hasan son of Ali, I am your obedient follower and of your children, today is your day, Thursday, I come near you today seek your close friendship receive me with open arms, and keep me close, for the sake of your pure and pious children.



O Allah! Send blessings on Muhammad and on the children of Muhammad





