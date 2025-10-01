Life of Imam Hasan Al-Askari from birth to martyrdom

Birthday and Parentage

Imam Hasan Al-'Askari (AS) was born in Madina, on the 8th day of the month of Rabi' Thani, in the year 232 A.H.

Imam's name is al-Hasan, being a resident of 'Asgar a suburb of Samarra', he is titled al-Askari. His father was Imam 'Ali An-Naqi (AS) and his mother was Salil Khatun, an ideal woman in piety, worship, chastity, and generosity.

Imam Hasan Al-'Askari lived under the care of his respected father up to the age of 11. When his father had to leave for Samarra' he was to accompany him and thus share the hardships of the journey with the family. At Samarra', he passed his time with his father either in imprisonment or in partial freedom. He had, however, the chance to benefit from his father's teaching and instruction.

Imamate era

Imam's father was martyred when Imam was twenty-two. Four months before his death, the father declared his son to be his successor and executor of his will, asking his followers to bear witness to the fact. Thus the responsibilities of Imamate were vested upon him which he fulfilled even in the face of great difficulties and the hostile environment.

In the early days of his imamate, Al-Mu'tassam Al-'Abbasi was the caliph. When the latter was deposed, he was succeeded by al-Muhtadi. After his brief reign of only eleven months and one week, al-Mu'tamad came to the throne. During their regimes, Imam Hasan al-Askari (AS) did not enjoy peace at all. Although the Abbaside dynasty was involved in constant complications and disorders, each and every king thought it necessary to keep the Imam (AS) imprisoned.

Imam Hasan al-'Askari (AS) had a brief span of life, only twenty-eight years, but even in this short period, which was furled by a chain of troubles and tribulations, several high-ranking scholars benefited from his ocean of knowledge.