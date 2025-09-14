Grand Mufti of Kosovo opens religious education center for children in Gjilan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Grand Mufti of Kosovo has inaugurated a new center in the southeastern city of Gjilan, dedicated to promoting religious education for children.

Sheikh Naim Ternava, who also leads the Islamic Council of Kosovo, emphasized in his speech that reading and education are essential for intellectual and societal development. He urged the preservation of personal integrity, homeland, and family values.

He highlighted that education was a core mission of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), pointing out that the first revealed word to the Prophet was “Iqra” (read).

During his visit, the Mufti toured the center and interacted with students engaged in religious studies, expressing hope that the facility would nurture a well-informed and educated generation.

Kosovo’s Islamic leadership has placed strong emphasis on religious education through mosque-based Maktabs, where female educators play a vital role in teaching Islamic principles and proper Quranic recitation—helping children build identity and resilience.

Kosovo, located in Southeast Europe’s Balkans region, is a multi-ethnic and multi-faith country. Although it has no official religion, over 90% of its population identifies as Muslim.

