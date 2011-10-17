Kashmiri Hajj pilgrims want direct flights

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hlulaytewsgency) - The first batch of 145 Kashmiri Hajj pilgrims set off on Monday for the annual pilgrimage to the holiest place for Muslims in Mecca.A total of 8,300 pilgrims from the Kashmir region are expected to perform this year's ritual, authorities said.The "Haj" is supposed to be the religious duty of all the Muslims, once in a lifetime.Mohd. Yunus, one of the "hajjis" said that he is very happy about going on Haj and it is going to be an opportunity to thank God.The "Hajjis" this year would be going to Jeddah via Delhi which makes the trip a little uncomfortable in terms of journey. They have demanded for direct flights from Srinagar in the future./129