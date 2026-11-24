AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for stronger cooperation with neighboring Islamic countries and greater public participation in local affairs, saying regional ties and community-level action can help Iran withstand US sanctions and external pressure.

Speaking at the launch of a neighborhood-based, mosque-centered governance initiative in Tehran on Monday, President Pezeshkian said Iran could expand cooperation with neighboring states through multilateral arrangements and land routes to ease restrictions and address economic difficulties.

President Pezeshkian said Iran’s adversaries had failed to force the country into submission through war and were seeking instead to deepen domestic divisions. He condemned the killing of Iranian scientists and other prominent figures as crimes by countries that claim to defend democracy. He also said the public’s unity during wartime showed the strength of collective action.

The president explained that the neighborhood-based initiative was intended to organize public participation around local needs. He noted that mosques would serve as community hubs, bringing residents, local groups and government agencies together to identify problems, coordinate responses and connect available resources with people in need. The country’s 80,000 mosques, he said, could help deliver social support and services in areas including healthcare, education and livelihoods.

He called for cooperation across society and equal access to services regardless of political affiliation, ethnicity, gender or age, adding that officials should act as public servants rather than rulers.

Calling for tolerance of differing views, he urged officials to avoid insults and accusations and to give people opportunities to contribute. He pledged to work tirelessly to improve social and economic conditions. He also said mosques could also help prepare future community leaders.

The ceremony also unveiled a neighborhood-based interest-free loan fund plan alongside the governance initiative.

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