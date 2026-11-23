AhlulBayt News Agency: Administration spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani says the blood of children martyred in the US-Israeli onslaught will guarantee Iran’s victory.

Speaking at a ceremony honoring the families of martyred children in Tehran on Sunday, Mohajerani said each child killed at a young age has become a symbol of both Iran’s victimhood and strength.

“The blood of these dear ones gave our combatants greater strength,” she said, recounting a recent meeting with a group of Iranian combatants.

“They said that when we want to fire, we clench our teeth and fire while remembering our martyred children,” she added.

“The blood of these dear ones is the essence of our combatants’ sense of honor, and it is self-evident that their blood will guarantee our victory,” Mohajerani said.

She also said that media warfare, economic warfare, and military warfare are intertwined and are targeting the nerves and psychological well-being of the Iranian nation.

Mohajerani praised media professionals for helping convey to the world the suffering of Iranian children and the people, urging continued efforts to make their plight heard internationally.

She expressed hope that Iran would achieve victory with dignity and avenge the blood of the children while upholding the country’s honor.

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