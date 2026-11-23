AhlulBayt News Agency: Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad says the war waged by the US, the Israeli regime, and global hegemonic powers against Iran is aimed at preventing the global expansion of Islam’s influence.

Speaking at a ceremony in Orumiyeh, West Azarbaijan Province, on Sunday, Movahedi-Azad emphasized the judiciary’s duty to uphold people’s rights, support vulnerable communities, combat corruption, protect legitimate production and investment, and enhance public trust.

He also called for efforts to remove employment barriers in West Azarbaijan Province.

.......................

End/ 257