AhlulBayt News Agency: The 10th anniversary of the passing of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Abdul-Karim Mousavi Ardabili will be commemorated at the Amir al-Mu'minin (PBUH) Mosque in Tehran, with Hojatoleslam Seyyed Hassan Ameli, the representative of the Leader in Ardabil and Friday prayer leader of the province, delivering the keynote address.

Hojatoleslam Seyyed Murtaza Ardabili, the mosque's prayer leader, announced the ceremony in an interview with the Hawzah News Agency, saying the event will be held on Monday, November 23, coinciding with the eve of the passing of Hazrat Umm al-Banin (PBUH), after the evening prayers.

Describing the late Ayatollah's scholarly, personal, and social characteristics, Ardabili identified forward-thinking as the most prominent feature of his intellectual and managerial approach. He noted that while living conditions and societal needs evolve with the requirements of each era, what distinguishes great and influential figures is their ability to recognize present needs and anticipate future necessities and developments.

The prayer leader added that forward-thinking individuals do not merely focus on the problems before them but, with a deep understanding of society's conditions, plan for the future — which is why the effects and fruits of their efforts are not limited to a single period.

He continued that the late Grand Ayatollah Mousavi Ardabili was among the scholars whose vision transcended daily issues and temporary societal needs. Alongside addressing existing problems, he consistently took steps toward establishing scientific, cultural, educational, and social infrastructure — measures whose effects became evident in later years and continue to this day.

Referring to the late marja's record of social and cultural services, Ardabili stated that the establishment of the Amir al-Mu'minin (PBUH) Charity Institute, despite limited resources, was a clear example of his responsible and forward-looking vision.

According to him, the institute was able to provide valuable and enduring services in education, religious and cultural activities, and support for the deprived and needy.

He noted that these measures show the late scholar's concern was not merely performing charitable deeds during his lifetime, but rather creating a sustainable foundation for serving society and future generations.

Ardabili cited the establishment of Mofid schools as another clear manifestation of Ayatollah Mousavi Ardabili's forward-looking approach, saying the launch of these schools with a new method and different approach in the country's educational system was among the initiatives that well demonstrated his reformist and future-oriented thinking.

He also described the establishment of Mofid University in Qom as an enduring measure toward the country's scientific development and strengthening the relationship between the seminary and the university, adding that the university was founded to provide opportunities for study and research for talented and interested seminary students and university students in various fields, and its activities continue to this day.

Ardabili noted the university's academic standing, saying Mofid University has today gained a credible position in the country's scientific and academic arena, and the late Grand Ayatollah Mousavi Ardabili can be considered a pioneer in establishing and strengthening scientific and educational interaction between seminaries and universities.

In another part of his remarks, Ardabili highlighted Ayatollah Mousavi Ardabili's role and position in the Islamic movement and his companionship with Imam Khomeini (RA), stating that the great scholar's struggles in the formation and victory of the Islamic Revolution and his acceptance of important responsibilities in running the country are among the prominent and influential parts of his life's record.

He added that the late scholar, alongside prominent figures such as Martyr Ayatollah Beheshti, Ayatollah Hashemi Rafsanjani, and particularly Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Leader of the Revolution, and other influential figures of the Islamic movement, played a role at critical junctures of the revolution's history and bore an important share in the establishment, consolidation, and strengthening of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In conclusion, Hojatoleslam Ardabili emphasized the necessity of revisiting the various dimensions of the late marja's personality and thought, noting that commemorating figures like Grand Ayatollah Mousavi Ardabili is an opportunity to review their scientific, ethical, social, and managerial legacy and to familiarize the younger generation with the ideas and services of scholars whose vision was focused on the future of society and the elevation of subsequent generations.

He stressed that understanding and introducing this valuable legacy can undoubtedly serve as a guiding light for continuing the path of knowledge, service, responsibility, and societal advancement.

Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Abdul-Karim Mousavi Ardabili was an Iranian jurist, judge, and politician who served as the third head of the judiciary, a member of the first Assembly of Experts, Tehran's interim Friday prayer leader, and one of the Shia sources of emulation. Like Ayatollah Beheshti and Mehdi Bazargan, he was a member of the Revolutionary Council and a founder of the Islamic Republic Party, serving as head of the Supreme Court from 1981 to 1989. He was also a member of the Assembly of Experts for the Constitution, the three-member board investigating disputes with Bani-Sadr, the prosecutor general, the Supreme Judicial Council, the Constitutional Revision Council, and was responsible for implementing Imam Khomeini's six-article decree. He passed away in December 2016 and was buried near the holy shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumeh (PBUH) in Qom.

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