Prosecutor General: Enemies failed in recent wars despite years of planning

AhlulBayt News Agency: Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad says Iran’s enemies have failed to achieve their goals, praising the Iranian people’s resilience in the face of conspiracies.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday, Movahedi-Azad pointed to plots hatched against Iran, saying the enemies failed to achieve their objectives in recent wars, despite years of planning and investment aimed at creating insecurity in the country.

He added that the Iranian people’s resistance has resonated worldwide, noting that officials from other countries have admired and appreciated the Iranian nation for its steadfastness and achievements.

Movahedi-Azad stressed the importance of maintaining hope and self-confidence, saying the generation that experienced the Iran-Iraq War, alongside the younger generation, continues to bear responsibility for defending the country.

He emphasized the Iranian nation’s ability to make progress despite sanctions.

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