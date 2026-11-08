Iraqis hold protests against closure of Al-Shaib border crossing

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraqis have once again held protests against the closure of the Al-Shaib border, which is called Chazzabah on the Iranian side of the border.

Iraqis have once again demonstrated in protest against the closure of the Al-Shayb (Chadhabe) crossing on the Iranian border.

According to Lebanese-Mayadeen News Network, Iraqis in Maysan province demonstrated again today in protest against the continued closure of the Chazzabah crossing.

The demonstrators chanted slogans demanding the reopening of the crossing immediately.

Local Iraqi media's correspondents also reported that a number of truck owners, customs agents, and loading and unloading workers at the crossing held a protest rally again on the Ghazilah road leading to the Al-Shaib border crossing and the headquarters of oil companies in the Bazarkan oil fields, demanding the reopening of the crossing.

It is worth noting that Maysan province has witnessed protests since last month, after the closure of the Al-Shaib border crossing.

The Iraqi government has closed the gate under illegal US government's pressures.

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