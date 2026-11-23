AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Army Navy has announced that two more oil tankers caught fire after hitting naval mines as they were entering a prohibited zone east of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement on Sunday afternoon, the Army Navy’s Public Relations Office said the two offending oil tankers disregarded the repeated warnings and deactivated their radar systems as they tried to pass through unsafe zones east of the strait, where they struck a naval mine and subsequently caught fire.

The Navy emphasized that vessel owners, operators, and navigators who disregard warnings and sail through prohibited areas with their navigation systems switched off will be directly responsible for any consequences or damage caused to oil tankers.

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