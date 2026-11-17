AhlulBayt News Agency: Bahrain's main opposition group has condemned the Al Khalifah regime’s decision to sentence 64 Shia clerics and opposition figures to life imprisonment, denouncing the rulings as collective punishment and part of a systematic campaign of persecution against the Shia Muslim majority.

In a statement issued on Monday, the al-Wefaq National Islamic Society said the sentences, handed down against more than 60 clerics, including Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, by courts of the sectarian Manama regime, targeted members of the majority of Bahraini society, who “live under the yoke of state terrorism.”

The group noted that the rulings targeted all prominent and key religious scholars in Bahrain, amid the Al Khalifah regime’s bias towards Israel and its attempts to subjugate those who reject the policies of annihilation and extermination pursued by Israel and certain "oppressive, dictatorial and tyrannical regimes in West Asia."

The Bahraini opposition movement stated that the verdicts are unlawful and do not represent the behavior of a sensible government.

“The rulings fall within the framework of extreme collective punishment of the majority of the population. They were pronounced by authorities who do not possess any popular, legal or political legitimacy,” the statement read.

Al-Wefaq further noted that efforts to undermine prospects for reconciliation come amid the authorities’ continued persecution of Shia citizens and the politically motivated targeting of their religious symbols.

The movement stressed that the sentences form part of a systematic policy aimed at eradicating the presence, beliefs and religious freedoms of Shia Muslims in Bahrain.

“All corruption, extremism, aggression, extrajudicial killings, prison sentences, sectarian inquisitions, lack of justice, absence of a real state, and collapse of institutions under the rule of the fascist ruling regime necessitate working on a comprehensive national rescue plan,” al-Wefaq stated.

The opposition group called for a comprehensive national rescue plan, stating that the country's deepening political and institutional crisis had made a new social contract essential to safeguarding the rights and freedoms of its people.

“Given the inability of all options to preserve people’s existence, security, safety, freedoms, religion, rights and livelihood, there is no option left but to go to a real and consensual social contract that builds a normal, just and stable state,” the statement concluded.

On Monday, Bahrain's High Criminal Court sentenced 64 Shia defendants, including 57 clerics, to life imprisonment, while handing five others 15-year prison terms on terrorism-related charges widely condemned as politically motivated.

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