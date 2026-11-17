ABNA24 - Local media in Bahrain reported on Monday that protests rallies were held in Bahrain’s Sitra district in condemnation of the rulings issued by the Al Khalifah against Bahraini Shiite scholars.

Media sources reported demonstrations in Bahrain’s Sitra region to protest the rulings issued by the Al Khalifah against Bahraini Shiite scholars.

According to Marat Al-Bahrain, the people of Bahrain demonstrated against the Al Khalifah’s oppressive rulings against Bahraini scholars.

Residents of Sitra, Bahrain, demonstrated after the issuance of oppressive verdict against religious scholars in Bahrain.

At the same time, news sources announced that the arrested Bahraini scholars entered Al-Hawj Al-Jaf Prison to be transferred from there to “Jaw” Prison.

In contination of its repressive policies and ignoring public protests, the Al Khalifah regime iissued politically motivated sentences against more than 60 religious scholars in Bahrain. According to the rulyings, except for 4 people who were sentenced to 15 years in prison, the rest of these scholars have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to published reports, Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qassem, the leader of the Shiites of Bahrain, Sheikh Ali Al-Saddidi, Sheikh Mahmoud Al-Aali, Sheikh Ali Rahma and Sheikh Muhammad Sanqur and other detained scholars have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Reports also indicate that four other scholars, Al-Mustarishd, Fakhri, Mahdi Sehwan and Al-Hufeiri, have been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

These sentences against Shiite scholars comes at a time when opponents of the Al-Khalifa regime consider it part of the process of pressure and suppression of religious movements and religious figures in Bahrain.



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