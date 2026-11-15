ABNA24 - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) announced that its Aerospace Force has targeted a US air defense radar installation at Al-Riffa helicopter base in Bahrain with six drones in the second phase of its retaliatory operations against US military aggression.

In a statement on Sunday, the IRGC said the radar at the US air defense site was struck by six drones belonging to the IRGC Aerospace Force.

The statement said the precise and successful strikes were heard in various parts of Bahrain, once again demonstrating the IRGC's operational capabilities.

The US, having suffered a complete failure in its purported plan to escort oil tankers --which was in fact an oil-smuggling operation-- in the Strait of Hormuz, is now seeking to divert global attention from the reality that this vital waterway is closed through small-scale and blind actions, the statement said.

The IRGC stressed that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and warned that any aggression by the American enemy would be met with an even harsher and more forceful response.

It further stated that expensive American drones are being shot down one after another, adding that a larger number of IRGC drones has been deployed against US targets in this phase compared with the previous one.

The statement concluded that the enemy should bear in mind that every act of aggression would be followed by a harsh and calculated response.



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