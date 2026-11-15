AhlulBayt News Agency: The Shia Khoja Islamic community in Kampala, the capital of Uganda, has held a special ceremony marking the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), the revered daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), during the mourning period known as Fatimiyya.

The ceremony, held Thursday night in an atmosphere filled with grief, devotion, and remembrance of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH), brought together a group of believers to honor the lofty station of that noble lady, recount the oppressions and sufferings she endured, and emphasize keeping alive her teachings and the school of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH).

The ceremony was held on the third day of Fatimiyya 2026, days when followers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) school across the world gather and, by holding mourning gatherings, express their love, devotion, and respect for the revered daughter of the Messenger of God (PBUH).

In the eyes of believers, the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) is not merely an occasion for mourning and expressing grief, but a valuable opportunity to learn from the blessed life of that noble lady—a woman whose entire life was filled with faith, worship, patience, sacrifice, and steadfastness in the path of divine pleasure.

Undoubtedly, the name and memory of Hazrat Fatima Zahra (PBUH) have remained alive and eternal in the hearts of the lovers of the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUT) despite the passage of centuries. The affection and grief arising from the separation of that oppressed lady continue to bind the hearts of believers to one another and call them to honor her station and adhere to the path and conduct of the pure and immaculate household of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

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