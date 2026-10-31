Supreme Leader's important orders to senior commanders of armed forces: immediate, effective, geographically unrestricted response to any threat

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The senior commanders of the armed forces met with Grand Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

In this meeting, the Leader of the Revolution considered "intelligent combat readiness for a powerful confrontation with the enemies" to be among the requirements of "maximum deterrence" and decreed that any level and type of threat must be met with an immediate and effective response and without geographical restrictions.

Grand Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei stated, "If the enemies start military or terrorist attacks again, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for ending it."

The Commander-in-Chief also emphasized strengthening the military intelligence architecture, deepening indigenous defense in both the "doctrine" and "tactics" areas, growing up-to-date defense and security capabilities by using modern technologies, and strengthening spiritual foundations and jihadi morale, alongside uninterrupted efforts to meet the livelihood needs and support the armed forces.

In another part of the Commander-in-Chief's directives, it was decreed that the target bank should be updated in such a way that all types of material and immaterial assets of the American-Zionist enemy are placed within the range of the armed forces.

He considered national support for the armed forces to be one of the pillars of deterrence against Iran-hating foreigners and their domestic mercenaries and added, "The eight-month presence of the Ba'thist nation in the battlefields is a continuation of the eight-year Sacred Defense, which, alongside the steadfastness of the military, law enforcement, and Basij forces, has protected and will protect the territorial integrity of Iran and the Islamic system."

The Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, appreciating the intelligent steadfastness of the resistance front in various countries, considered the unity of the arenas a determining variable with a strategic impact in shaping the new political and security order in West Asia and expressed hope that this new order will provide the growing ground for the unity of Islamic nations and governments for the formation of a new Islamic civilization.

Major General Abdullahi, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Major General Hatami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Army, and Major General Vahidi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief, while presenting reports on the state of readiness of the country's defenders on the shores of the Persian Gulf, the operational areas of the Strait of Hormuz, the Sea of Oman, and the northwest and southeast borders of the country, also presented a report on the multiple production of various types of reconnaissance, support, and combat ammunition and weapons.

The Commander-in-Chief, while expressing satisfaction with the activities carried out, asked the senior military commanders to convey his appreciation and satisfaction to all military, law enforcement, and Basij forces and the staff of these organizations and the Ministry of Defense and their esteemed families.

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