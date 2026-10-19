Kolkata Hosts Special Quiz Competition to Promote Religious Education and Love for Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) Among Children

AhlulBayt News Agency: The event, held on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Hazrat Sayyida Zainab al-Kubra (S.A.), witnessed enthusiastic participation from young boys and girls.

The initiative aimed to make religious education more engaging and effective while nurturing children's confidence, intellectual curiosity and eagerness to acquire knowledge.

At a time when children's intellectual and personal development requires innovative educational approaches, activities such as quiz competitions offer an opportunity to go beyond memorization and encourage questioning, critical thinking and the discovery of individual abilities.

The programme sought to familiarize children with the life, patience, perseverance, selflessness and exemplary character of Hazrat Sayyida Zainab al-Kubra (S.A.), while inspiring them to explore the teachings of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) more deeply.

During the competition, participants answered questions relating to religious knowledge, the lives of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) and Islamic teachings. Their enthusiastic participation demonstrated the potential of presenting religious subjects in ways suited to children's ages, interests and levels of understanding.

Encouraging Confidence and a Spirit of Learning

An important feature of the programme was the opportunity it provided children to demonstrate their knowledge, answer questions and participate in healthy intellectual competition with their peers.

Such activities can help develop self-confidence, concentration, reasoning skills and a lasting interest in learning. The distribution of prizes and certificates also served to encourage participants and motivate them to take part in future educational activities.

At the conclusion of the competition, prizes were awarded to the children who secured first, second and third positions. Other participants were also presented with certificates and gifts in recognition of their involvement and to encourage their continued interest in learning.

The initiative conveyed the message that the pursuit of knowledge, enthusiasm for learning and active participation in educational activities are valuable in themselves, alongside competitive achievements.

The Life of Hazrat Zainab (S.A.) as a Model for Young People

Addressing the gathering, Maulana Tayyab Ali Ansari said that the life of Hazrat Sayyida Zainab al-Kubra (S.A.) offers profound lessons in patience, sacrifice, speaking the truth and unwavering faith in Almighty Allah.

He described her exemplary life as an important source of guidance for the moral and spiritual development of the younger generation. He also emphasized the value of such programmes in strengthening children's religious knowledge and ethical values.

Maulana Ansari expressed hope that similar educational and training activities would continue in the future to encourage children's intellectual growth and deepen their understanding of Islamic teachings.

Making Religious Education Engaging for Children

Developing religious awareness among children requires more than advice or conventional teaching methods. It is equally important to create opportunities for them to understand religious concepts through enjoyable, interactive and participatory learning experiences.

Quiz competitions, question-and-answer sessions on the lives of religious personalities, educational gatherings and character-building activities can play a valuable role in this process.

In particular, teaching children about the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S.) should extend beyond recounting historical events. Their knowledge, worship, moral character, compassion and commitment to human values should also be connected to children's everyday lives.

This approach can help transform religious education from information learned in books into values that influence children's thinking, behaviour and daily decisions.

The quiz competition organized by Maulana Tayyab Ali Ansari in Kolkata highlights the importance of adopting engaging, age-appropriate approaches to the religious and intellectual development of the younger generation.

Such initiatives can foster a love of knowledge, develop children's abilities and strengthen their connection with their religious and cultural heritage.