Red Crescent rescued 7,250 people from rubble during 12-day, Ramadan wars: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian Red Crescent Society rescued 7,250 people from beneath the rubble during the 12-day war and the Ramadan war, says Pir Hossein Kolivand, the president of the IRCS.

Speaking at a ceremony on Saturday, Kolivand described the challenges facing rescue teams during the wars, saying search and rescue operations involved extremely difficult conditions and painful moments.

“We went through days when search and rescue responsibilities were accompanied by many difficulties and painful moments,” he said.

Recalling operations to recover the bodies of those killed, Kolivand said rescue workers had to persevere despite immense emotional pressure.

He added that their determination and commitment enabled them to reach emergency operation sites in less than four minutes.

Kolivand also said reports and documents concerning violations of international humanitarian law had been sent to international organizations on a daily basis to ensure the incidents could be pursued through legal and international channels.

The US and Israel waged their first war of aggression against Iran, which lasted 12 days, in June 2025. Their second war began on February 28, 2026, and came to a halt in early April after 40 days.

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